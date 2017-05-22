This Is The Secret To Avoid Overpacking

What is a power piece? Your power pieces are as original as you are, and they reflect your personal style. They’re your go-tos. Some people feel that the old standbys or neutral power pieces are best for everyone, but they are not. We all have our own power pieces. Some of us always wear pants, while others love dresses. I personally feel most myself in classics: black cigarette pants, a sharp white blouse, a navy blazer. But I have a client who loves bright colors—and everything in her closet reflects her explosive personality. Her “neutrals” are Kelly green, marigold, and fuchsia. She would feel uncomfortable in my neutrals, and I in hers.
The point is, you should feel at home when you are away and be at ease. What do you wear most frequently? What are you drawn to? What can you not live without? What features seamlessly flow through your whole wardrobe? Those are your power pieces. Maybe it’s a chambray button-down or a chunky sweater jacket. Maybe it’s a sturdy pencil skirt. Whatever your personal power pieces, here are some criteria for identifying them for travel.
Reprinted from How to Pack. Copyright © 2017 by Hitha Palepu. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, an imprint of Penguin Random House, LLC.