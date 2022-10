What Is “Mascara Cocktailing” — & Why Is It All Over TikTok?

Despite its theatrical name, mascara cocktailing is remarkably simple. It consists of layering multiple mascaras to create a unique, personalized look. And it makes sense why it resonates with so many: Mascara wands and formulas are designed for different purposes — like lengthening, curling, or volumizing — and no one product on the market can do it all. By creating mascara cocktails, you can customize your lash look exactly to your style and taste.