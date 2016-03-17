Okay, so here’s the deal: We like to cook rice just like pasta. That’s right, no measuring or two parts this to one part that — just fill up a pot with water, bring the water to a boil, throw in the rice, cook it until it’s al dente, and strain. The difference with rice is this: Once you strain it, immediately throw it back in the pot, cover it, and leave it totally alone for about five to 10 minutes to let it steam (this will ensure your rice is fluffy). Before serving, turn the rice from bottom to top and mix lightly to avoid clumping. Rice experts may roll their eyes, but we promise, this easy execution totally works! It's best with long-grain rice varietals (white, jasmine, basmati, brown, and black rice); if you have sushi or risotto rice, that’s a whole other chestnut, and it’s best to follow package instructions.
