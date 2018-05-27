My Journey From Boxed To The Ultimate Mac & Cheese

Chen's passion for the childhood favorite dish stems back to college days when she lived off instant boxes of the stuff. "I used to always just make it from the box — but I got so into it that I wanted to start trying to make gourmet mac and cheese," she says. She started with a recipe from The New York Times as her jumping off point for transitioning to gourmet. "I only used the recipe to make a list of main ingredients to buy, now I use it as a base so I can get adventurous." Chen's family didn't cook frequently when she was growing up so she started her own culinary journey about a year ago. Now, she swears by her go-to mac and cheese as an easy crowd pleaser for beginners in the kitchen. "I have such good memories of eating this dish with people I love," she says.