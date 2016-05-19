What A Beach Day Is Really Like For Women

This story was originally published on June 15, 2015.
Beach season is here — and it can feel downright overwhelming. You wanna look and feel good, but the beach can be an annoying place. There's sun scorching your face and an inconvenient wind blowing hair in your eyes. And, to be frank, your bathing suit has made a home for itself right up your crotch. It's like you're personally driving the struggle bus.
We get it. Figuring out how to just sit on your towel when you're barely wearing anything can be hard — especially when it feels like everyone around you is a supermodel. That's why you have to just relax. Find a position that feels good for you and own it. Crack open a cold beverage. Just be at the beach.
It's your body. It's your summer. Enjoy them both. Check out more #TakeBackTheBeach here.
Minnow Bathers Dio Maillot Suit, $165, available at Minnow Bathers.
