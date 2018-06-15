How To Navigate Common Concerns When Job Hunting With A Disability

She says that if you do decide to disclose and you know what your accommodations are, being able to articulate them clearly can be a "powerful tool." Explain what assistance you may need that aligns with the job requirements so you can do the best job possible without burning yourself out or putting yourself at risk. Many employers assume providing accommodation will be prohibitively expensive, she notes, so breaking down what it would take to do your job may help clarify the issue. If you sense that you've been discriminated against during the process despite being able to meet the requirements of the job, document your experience so you have something on paper and consider contacting the EEOC.