What You Need To Know Before Buying An Engagement Ring

Choose A Designer

Start with your friends. Both Stone and Kronis rely primarily on word of mouth. Check out a designer’s work on his or her site or shop, then take to social media. Has a jeweler’s work been tagged in lots of Instagram posts or by clients on Facebook or even LinkedIn (yes, LinkedIn!)? “I get so many clients that way,” says Stone. “It’s a far better predictor of a good experience than Yelp.”



When you have some names, speak with one or two, preferably in person. “A mark of a good jeweler is someone who’s willing to take time with you and answer questions,” says Stone. Choose a jeweler who has made many rings — and has the portfolio to prove it — and can put you in touch with happy customers. “Over the years, I’ve educated so many people about diamonds. I may not make a sale, but they’ll recommend someone to me later because they trust me.”



And be on the lookout for a few warning signs. “If anyone wants a deposit right upfront, they might be more concerned with the bottom line than the process and the meaning behind the piece,” says Stone. And walk away if they want cash. “If they’re not paying taxes, they’re already playing games,” says Kronis.



One final red flag? “I wouldn’t trust anyone who says, ‘Sure, no problem. Come back in six weeks,’” says Kronis. She makes sure her clients see sketches, and perhaps even a wax or silver prototype.

