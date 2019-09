What You Need To Know Before Buying An Engagement Ring

Once you’ve agreed on a number, the next step will be choosing a stone. The most common advice about picking a diamond is to take into account the four Cs (carat weight, color, clarity, and cut). But don’t feel pressure to become an amateur gemologist. An experienced designer, one who specializes in engagement rings, will have far more experience with diamonds than you ever will. If your designer can’t talk knowledgeably, and without a lot of jargon, about what to look for in a diamond, then you’ve got the wrong designer. Finally, certification from a trade group, like the Gemological Institute of America , is a big plus. “There are a lot of circumstances where the gray economy makes sense; this isn't one,” Kronis says. “You want your diamond to have a certificate. You want to make sure you’re not dealing in stolen goods.”Some people will tell you it’s better to cut out the middleman and buy your diamond directly from a dealer, but jewelers often have access to far more inventory because they have relationships with multiple dealers. “If my client wants a round-cut diamond of a certain size, I can go to 10 different dealers to find the best one,” Kronis says. “If you work directly with one dealer, you’re only seeing that inventory.”When you’re picking a stone, there’s no need to obsess over perfection. Even things like clarity and color come down to personal preference. “There’s never a right answer for a diamond,” says Kronis. “Different people like different shapes.”But one thing you should obsess over is cut. “It’s the most important thing. The right cut can make any diamond look bigger; the wrong one can ruin a diamond,” says Kronis. Working with someone whose eye you trust is the best way to ensure you get a beautifully cut diamond. This will also be reflected in the price — a badly cut diamond, even if it’s bigger, is typically worth far less. (If a diamond of a certain size seems like an insanely good deal, get a second opinion. A bad cut may explain the rock-bottom price. Pun intended.) One note on cut: Many consider a round cut to be best for showing off a diamond.Once you’ve bought a diamond, have it appraised independently by a gemologist appraiser . No good designer should object to this. “I welcome it,” says Kronis. “I want everyone involved to agree on what kind of a diamond it is and its value.”