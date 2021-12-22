Story from Dedicated Feature
5 Small Changes To Improve Your Gut Health

Melanie Whyte
Earlier this year, I was gearing up for what I thought would be an epic, hot girl summer (despite high levels of stress from work and everything that comes with re-emerging from a pandemic) when I ended up in the hospital at 3 a.m. for severe stomach pain. It turned out I was experiencing acid reflux, which is when the acid from the stomach bubbles up into the esophagus, causing a painful burning behind the breastbone. How's that for hot?
I had been ignoring the warning signs — literally not listening to my gut — when I could’ve been taking precautions the same way I religiously follow my skin-care routine. 
With that, I rounded up the following tips I learned to help my improve my gut health — and yours! I spoke with Dr. Megan Rossi, founder of The Gut Health Clinic in London and author of Love Your Gut, for easy ways to improve gut health and, ultimately, understand the gut’s direct impact on overall well-being. 

Keep A Diverse Diet 

While eating probiotic-packed food is a no-brainer for gut health, Dr. Rossi says eating a variety of foods is more effective than chowing down on the same veggie dish night after night. “If you’re only eating broccoli, you aren’t receiving a wide variety of digestive proteins,” she says. “The more diversity of the plants you’re eating, the more you’re helping your gut microbiota, which you want to keep happy.” 
When you change up the types of vegetables you eat, you also get the added benefit of expanding your taste buds, which play an important role in nutrient absorption. For example, Dr. Rossi starts her day by eating fermented food like yogurt and overnight oats, but changes up her toppings — mixed seeds and nuts — depending on her mood. 

Chew Your Food Well — Really Well 

How many times do you chew each bite of food? Dr. Rossi says you should be aiming for 20 to 30 chews per bite. “We have enzymes in our saliva to break down the food, so you need to give it time to do its job,” she says. 
Dr. Rossi doesn’t expect you to count each of your chews for every meal, but remaining conscious of how you eat rather than scarfing your food down can make a difference in how your stomach breaks it down. This will cut back on bloating and general stomach pain. At your next meal, consider counting your bites to get a sense of how long you chew your food for and then work from there.
Support Two-Way Communication Between Your Gut & Brain 

Did you know that your digestive system is directly connected to your brain? The brain-gut connection is established through the vagus nerve, which oversees a vast array of crucial bodily functions, including digestion.1 This connection means your gut can react to stressors with symptoms like stomach pain, changes in appetite, and diarrhea. This is good news, though: In the SMILES trial2, a study that investigated the effectiveness of an improved diet for the treatment of major depressive episodes, the results showed that if you prioritize your gut health and maintain a high-fiber diet, you can directly improve your mental health.
A way to combat gut-related symptoms is by incorporating relaxation techniques into your routine. Dr. Rossi says one way to do this is through belly breathing, also known as diaphragmatic breathing, a technique that allows your breath to travel deep into your diaphragm. Gut-directed yoga flow3 is also particularly helpful as it can calm the overactivity of the sympathetic nervous system.

Enjoy Your Food (Seriously) 

Don’t obsess over what’s considered “good” or “bad” food because the food itself is not the problem — the same way there is no such thing as “bad” emotions. Dr. Rossi says thinking this way can bring out the nocebo effect, a psychological occurrence where negative outcomes occur due to expectations that it will cause harm — the opposite of placebo. 
“Studies4,5 show that if you feel guilt around what you’re eating rather than simply enjoying it, your stomach will tense up, causing you to bloat,” Dr. Rossi says. “Crazy, restrictive diets just don’t help. If you’re craving chocolate, try enjoying it with pistachios and some dried mangos so you can bring a plant variety to the snack. Food is meant to be pleasurable.” 
Be Your Own Advocate 

If you’re struggling, be open and honest with your primary care doctor who can recommend a specialist for you to speak with. Symptoms can sneak up on you if you let them fade into the background. Track your symptoms in a journal so you don't risk settling into a “new normal” where you find yourself simply coping with your symptoms rather than treating them.
“Check in with your gut even if your symptoms don’t appear to be obviously gut-related. You’d be surprised how many of our ailments go back to our gut health,” Dr. Rossi says.
If you're struggling, be open and honest with your primary care doctor who can recommend a specialist for you to speak with. Symptoms can sneak up on you if you let them fade into the background. Track your symptoms in a journal so you don't risk settling into a "new normal" where you find yourself simply coping with your symptoms rather than treating them.
References

1. Breit S, Kupferberg A, Rogler G,Hasler G. Vagus Nerve as Modulator of the Brain-Gut Axis in Psychiatric andInflammatory Disorders. Front Psychiatry. 2018;9:44.Published 2018 Mar 13. doi:10.3389/fpsyt.2018.00044

2.  Jacka FN, O’Neil A, Opie R, et al. A randomised controlled trial ofdietary improvement for adults with major depression (the ‘smiles’ trial). BMCMedicine. 2017;15(1). doi:10.1186/s12916-017-0791-y

3. Kavuri V, Raghuram N, Malamud A, Selvan SR. IrritableBowel Syndrome: Yoga as Remedial Therapy. Evid Based Complement Alternat Med.2015;2015:398156. doi:10.1155/2015/398156

4. Konturek PC, Brzozowski T, Konturek SJ. Stress andthe gut: pathophysiology, clinical consequences, diagnostic approach andtreatment options. J Physiol Pharmacol. 2011;62(6):591-599.

5. Gouin J-P, Hantsoo LV, Kiecolt-Glaser JK. Chapter 54stress, negative emotions, and inflammation - osumc.edu. http://pni.osumc.edu/KG%20Publications%20(pdf)/195.pdf.

6. HUMIRAInjection [package insert]. North Chicago, IL : AbbVie Inc.

