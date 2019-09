I feel like it’s not enough to say that producing and starring in Equity was a dream come true. There are no words to describe the feelings of seeing something I made become a success, screening at the Sundance Film Festival, and being bought by Sony Pictures Classic. Whenever I achieve something like that — something that feels so completely against all odds and almost impossible — I want to help others do the same.At Sundance, I was deeply moved and inspired by Effie Brown's speech about helping women become better represented in the entertainment industry. I took her wise words of “hire, invest, mentor” to heart, and in my “go big or go home” way, I doubled down to come up with these six ways to help women in any field. I have to be honest: Often I feel like I don't have enough time, money, or resources to help. But I make the time; I give the money; I find the resources, because that is how we affect change. Be the change you want to see, my friends.So here goes...I hire women whenever possible. I made it a priority when I was hiring for Equity. We had a female director, screenwriter, and 70% of our department heads were women. And now, we are so blessed to have an all-female producing team as we develop the feature film into a television series for ABC.Hire more women, and those women will hire more women. And so on, and so on, and so on.Hopefully, I inspire other women. By being a “hyphenate” — an actress-producer-activist-creator-mother — I show others it’s possible to break barriers, shatter ceilings, and be everything you want to be. And no, I can't and don't do it all, all at the same time. And yes, there are epic fails trying to juggle everything. Balls fall on my head and knock me out. But I get back up, and try again.And here is the good news: If all that success is possible for a woman over 35 in entertainment — one of the most sexist, ageist, male-dominated industries on Earth — then imagine what you can do in your career!I mentor more women than ever. As my career expands and my life as a mother-actress-producer-activist explodes, I feel like I have less time for it, but I make time. I never had a mentor and I so wish someone had made time for me.If you can’t find someone, make a mentor group with friends and mentor each other. I did this, and it was amazing. Together we encouraged each other and made each other accountable. We still do!Don’t forget that a mentoring relationship works both ways: Every woman who becomes a mentor gets as much out of it as her mentee. I get perspective and gratitude for where I came from, and I remember my own advice. If I tell my mentee to do something that scares her, it inspires me to do the same! Together we rise.I invest in women. I buy tickets to female-produced and directed films and support female-created content. I invest in female-led projects on Kickstarter and Indiegogo. I invest in female entrepreneurs, whether it’s buying their jewelry or clothes or using their services. I tell other women (and men) to do the same.Shameless plug alert: One easy way you could do this is by buying the DVD of Equity right now!I volunteer for a lot of organizations that are on the front lines of creating more opportunities for women. I recommend the Geena Davis Institute On Gender In Media Women Make Movies , and YWLN . And we all know Planned Parenthood needs you more than ever.When we commit to being of service, we remember we're a part of something bigger than ourselves. It feels awesome. If you are depressed, go serve others. (Especially women!) Volunteering also combats misogyny: Helping other women proves that giving, compassion, and kindness are strengths, not weaknesses. Together, we are stronger.I share my resources to help other women succeed. I believe there's enough to go around. It’s as simple as that.Making Equity, interviewing so many business women, I learned that for many women, it feels like there are limited resources and so we have to be competitive with each other. That is a lie. Don’t believe it.When we don't listen to that voice of jealousy, envy, and the belief that there is not enough to go around, the world changes. Just try it.