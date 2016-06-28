What You Put In Your Body - Food Nourishment Advice

Getting hangry is no joke. When we're low on fuel, we all too often end up reaching for sugar-filled foods that give us a quick spike of energy and then leave us crashing. Not good! There's nothing wrong with a delicious cookie, but how can you make sure that more of your snacks are infusing your bod with healthy nutrients — and that they actually make you feel good?
A few places to begin: For snacks, focus on veggies and fruits along with a bit of fat or protein — that's the best way to ensure you satisfy your craving without
the nasty crash. Make sure to eat a filling breakfast to keep you energized throughout the day. And drink lots of water to keep yourself hydrated. If you want some variety, invest in a bobble Infuse
and add your favorite fruits to give your water some punch.