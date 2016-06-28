How to Give a F%&!
Sleep is important for all aspects of your life. It's a way to shut down and recharge. Here's a nighttime ritual that'll help you shift your sleep habits.

There's a reason why you're reaching for that coffee midday. Sleep has become an afterthought in our culture. People tend to value exhaustion as a way to show how much they've accomplished, but often the same projects could be done more efficiently on a full night's rest.

Productivity aside, sleep is important for all aspects of your life. It's a way to shut down and recharge for the next day. To help you start shifting your habits, we teamed up with bobble to lay out a nighttime ritual that will help you function at your highest potential. Fix yourself a relaxing tea, and try these tips tonight.

How To Sleep - Guide To Sleeping Better
written by Laura Delarato
Released on June 28, 2016
How To Stop Sabotaging Your Sleep

