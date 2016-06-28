How To Put Effort Into Clothing, Care About Fashion

We all have clothes in our closet we never wear. But why?
Well, we're constantly tempted with new pieces to buy for next to nothing. And while it's great for the wallet and a momentary thrill, it's not that great for the environment. Producing a lot more clothing and getting rid of it at a faster pace is clogging up landfills and adding to the pollution problem. It's simply not sustainable.
So we teamed up with waste-busting brand bobble
to show you how to adopt more sustainable fashion habits. Do your part to change the future of the industry.