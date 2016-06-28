How To Care - Fair Trade Coffee

"Fair trade" isn't just a label companies use to make their products seem fancy. By supporting fair-trade products and initiatives, you can help put your money towards local farmers and labor. It benefits your community and helps to create a better — more transparent — system of trade.
Take coffee for example. Yes, it's the drink we all need to wake up, but there is so much more going on behind those beans. Fair trade cuts out unnecessary middlemen and allows farmers to work directly with retailers so that consumers get the best product at the best price — while paying farmers and laborers a fair wage.
Next time you take a sip from your
, consider what went into your coffee. And if you're ever lost among the options in the coffee aisle, go for the good stuff.