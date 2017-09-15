How To Get Bed Bugs Out Of Your Life — For GOOD

A bed bug infestation in your apartment is what urban nightmares are made of. You're forced to bag up all your belongings and shell out hundreds of dollars for an exterminator, but that's not even the end of your ordeal: You'll also be living in a constant state of paranoia that one day, these nasty blood sucking critters will creep their way into your life again.
Fortunately, you'll only need to develop a few easy habits to permanently kick these pests to the curb. From your closet to public areas, Mark Winter, a pest control professional at Thumbtack and owner of Bed Bug Solutions, gives us the lowdown on all the preventive measures you can take to steer clear of these unwanted creatures.