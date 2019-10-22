The 5 Products You Need To Keep Your Curls Healthy This Fall

Wherever you are on your hair-care journey, fall is the season of the change-up and the glow-up. Cooler weather, the final bow of summer humidity, and a refresh happening in our closets (that inevitably spills over to the rest of our routine) mean we can finally turn our attention back to our hair and take care of the curls that maybe didn’t get enough attention in the heat of summer. And, thanks to Ulta Beauty and a killer list of products, no restoration is too farfetched — you can revive almost any hair situation and serve a look this fall that’s both stylish and healthy. Not sure where to start? We’ve got you covered. Ahead, five R29 beauty gurus share their favorite fall products that will do wonders for your textured hair, no matter the season.
Hair
8 Diffuser Attachments That’ll Upgrade The Way You Dry Your Curls