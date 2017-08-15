Bananas are arguably one of the best fruits around. They are affordable, soft, sweet, easy to peel, and the ideal counterparts to just about any breakfast dish. We love them as is, or with a drizzle of nut butter, for some easy on-the-go fuel. Not to mention, their peels are essentially biodegradable wrappers. But if there is one thing that can put us off 'nanners altogether, it's how quickly the damn things ripen. You can blink and suddenly the bundle atop your fridge goes from ripe to overripe. That's where our freezers come in. Freezing overripe, or perfectly ripe, bananas may already be a major move in your kitchen hack arsenal, but if it isn't, we'll bring you up to speed on the basics (before getting a little fancier):
Option 1 (Ideal for smoothies, "nice" cream, and dipped pops): Peel your bunch of bananas, cut in half, or leave whole, and place together inside a closed, air-tight Ziplock bag. Store in your freezer for up to as long as 3-4 months.
Option 2 (Ideal for bites and other dipped treats): Peel your bunch of bananas and slice each one into quarter-inch rounds. Place rounds on parchment lined baking sheet in the freezer for a few hours (or overnight) and once frozen solid, remove and store in an air-tight Ziplock bag for up to as long as 3-4 months in the freezer.
Scroll ahead to check out five of the best easy freezer hacks for the remainder of your perfectly ripe (or too ripe!) bananas. After viewing these sweet tricks, you'll never let another bundle go to waste again.