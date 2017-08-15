Bananas are arguably one of the best fruits around. They are affordable, soft, sweet, easy to peel, and the ideal counterparts to just about any breakfast dish. We love them as is, or with a drizzle of nut butter, for some easy on-the-go fuel. Not to mention, their peels are essentially biodegradable wrappers. But if there is one thing that can put us off 'nanners altogether, it's how quickly the damn things ripen. You can blink and suddenly the bundle atop your fridge goes from ripe to overripe. That's where our freezers come in. Freezing overripe, or perfectly ripe, bananas may already be a major move in your kitchen hack arsenal, but if it isn't, we'll bring you up to speed on the basics (before getting a little fancier):