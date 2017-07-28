How To Do A Handstand When You're Terrified Of Going Upside-Down

3 of 6

Step 3: When in handstand, press down into the floor and think about lifting up toward the ceiling through the pit of your belly and your legs. Avoid sinking into the shoulders and wrists, because it will put too much pressure on your joints, which could weaken them. Once you’re up in a handstand, try pressing your feet off of the wall, and see if it’s possible to hold the handstand for a few breaths without assistance. Once I got to this point, I was shook — because I did it! But then I got scared and came down prematurely.



To avoid my rookie mistake, activate your fingers so that you're using the pads of your fingers to press into the ground. Flex your feet as if you're standing on the ceiling to help integrate your legs. When you’re done playing, use your core to lower one foot and then the other foot onto the ground. Finish with a child's pose.