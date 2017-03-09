Story from Food & Drinks

10 Veggie Hacks That Will Change The Way You Cook

Marshall Bright
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photographed by Alexandra Gavillet.
Good knife skills are one of the fundamentals of good cooking. But chopping can also feel like one of the most tiring and time-consuming kitchen tasks. Which is why every time we hear about a new hack for prepping food, we can't get enough. Ahead, our 10 favorite time-saving tricks for cutting up veggies in no time — that anyone can master.

More from Food & Drinks

R29 Original Series