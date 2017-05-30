Carrots, zucchini, radishes, beets — we'd munch on these veggies raw any day (with an ample smear of hummus or ranch, of course). Especially during the summer, when produce is as fresh and easy as the weather — all you have to do is wash, slice, and dunk. But asparagus? Now there's a vegetable we won't mess with unless it's been properly prepped and cooked. And depending upon your particular tastes and menu, one method does not fit all. There are a handful of ways you can approach this green spring and summertime spear; whether you're looking to enjoy it crunchy and cold on a salad or crudité platter, or softer and insanely savory as a side to some juicy steak. Scroll on to find out which method works best for you and your dinner.