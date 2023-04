Before you start rolling your eyes and grumbling about Teslas and paper straws (I feel you, though. There has to be a better way to save the turtles than paper straws!), it’s important to emphasize that going and living green isn’t something that’s foreign to Black people by any means. Across the diaspora, Black people have been practicing sustainability to some degree for ages. Pop culture would have you believe that green lifestyles are exclusively for privileged white crunchy granola types who live on a commune in the middle of nowhere with no electricity and grow everything they eat, but the reality is that sustainability and eco-consciousness are actually sewn into the very fabric of our day-to-day living . Your mom forcing you to wear your older siblings’ and cousins’ hand-me-downs (or sending your clothes and shoes overseas to your family back home), reusing old Tupperware until it’s permanently stained, repurposing grocery store bags into anything from bathroom trash bags to makeshift lunch bags, turning off the lights in rooms — all of that is sustainability.