Getting ahead in the workplace is no easy feat — just ask Samantha Schlaifer. The 6-year-old has been through the ranks (from kindergarten all the way to CEO ), and one skill she attributes to her rise to the top? Being a leader. Ahead, she spills her hard-won secrets for taking charge in the workplace — from facing challenges head-on to knowing when to cut loose at team happy hours (with a glass of fairlife SuperKids ultra-filtered milk , no less). You may want to take notes, kids.