8 Tips For A 69 Session That Blows Your Mind

Of course, no one should feel pressured to take part in an act they feel iffy about, or that they've tried and disliked. So if you're 69-curious — or a die-hard fan with a new boo — be sure to ask your partner if they're down before trying to get in position. (That's a good idea before trying anything new in bed, to be honest.) If they say yes, then check out this guide to get some ideas on how to have a successful session.