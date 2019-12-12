“Dressing for high school is really just about asking myself, How do I want people to perceive me? Especially being queer, I felt like I needed to represent that and figure out how I could depict who I was through my clothes. But gradually it changed to more like, What makes me feel beautiful and what makes me feel comfortable? That’s been liberating and easier to pinpoint because I’m not really dressing for other people. I just like what I like, and I put on what I wear. It’s pretty simple.”