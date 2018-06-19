Advice From A Nice Girl: How Do I Deal With The Office Bully?

Lastly, understand when you need to escalate the problem and alert your manager. Are you still able to do your best work? Is it just you that she’s treating like this? Quietly ask around. If your work is suffering and other people are experiencing this behavior as well and it’s disrupting team performance, you have an obligation to tell your boss. Start by saying, “This is going to be a difficult conversation” or “This is something I’ve been really struggling with.” Then, explain what’s happening. Be sure to focus on the facts and how this person’s behavior is affecting your work rather than how it makes you feel. There may be other opportunities at the company where this person may thrive, or perhaps there is coaching she can go through. Hopefully, your company will take care of the problem and you can finally move on.