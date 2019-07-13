Monthly Expenses

Rent: $925 (for a bed and private bathroom in a 3-bed/3.5-bath house shared with a couple and another roommate, all utilities included)

Student Loans: $0 (thanks to a combination of scholarships and my hardworking and generous parents)

Spotify: $5 (on a family plan split with friends)

Investment: $650

Gym: $40

Personal Trainer: $400

Insurance: $0 (I'm on my parents' insurance)

Netflix: $0 (I use my brother's account)

Phone: $0 (still on my family plan)

Savings: $1,000 every few months when my checking-account balance gets too high. (I currently have $25,000 in savings and an additional $93,000 between a Roth IRA, Roth 401(k), and traditional 401(k). I got a job the day after I turned 14, and my mom invested all my earned money in a Roth IRA. I've maxed my Roth IRA this year, and I'm on track to do the same with my 401(k). My company matches 401(k) contributions up to 6%.)