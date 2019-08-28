6:45 a.m. — I’m a little slow today, perhaps still tired from my graduate school accounting class last night. I brew a cup of coffee in my Keurig (generous gift from my uncle), make a bowl of rolled oats with skim milk, cinnamon, honey, bananas, raspberries, and blackberries, and dig in to my delicious breakfast. I love adding less than the recommended amount of water to my oats, it makes them taste creamy and so indulgent. I add brown sugar and skim milk to my coffee, open my fridge, and realize I barely have any food left for lunch. I make a mental note to pick up groceries over the weekend when I visit my parents. Since I can’t drive, I usually have my parents and friends help me get to the grocery store, or, in a pinch, I order from an app called Instacart. I grab some leftover veggies and fruits and decide this will have to do for lunch today.