You'll Be Shocked What Your Housekeeper Can Tell From Your Home

“The first hour in a client's home is like speed-dating,” says Angela Brown, founder of the Savvy Cleaner Training and Certification for House Cleaners & Maids. From stress levels to specifics about your sex life, a house cleaner can sniff out a myriad of telling things without actually snooping. It's basically a meet-and-greet in which both parties dig through a whole bunch of subtext.
“I'm a perfect stranger and I'm going to be working inside their most valuable asset — their home. Alongside their children, their elderly parents, and their pets,” she says. “In that first visit, we both have to decide if we're a good fit for each other.” Insert 100 snarky first-date jokes here.
Like it or not, every house has a trail of clues. We called upon a handful of expert housekeepers to dish on what they can immediately size up about their clients. It’s revealing, to be sure — and not always pretty.
