5:30 p.m. — Since E. is going to have another late day, Mom and I take the boy out for dinner at Old Chicago. I have a gluten-free pizza, G. has a kids’ meal, and we have a scoop of ice cream for dessert. Our waiter asks us if we've ever been to an Old Chicago before. Maybe he thinks we're too fancy and upscale-looking to have been to one. Or, more likely, he thinks we look like little uncultured country mice who only get out to the “big city” a couple times a year. Who, exactly, are the types of people who have never been to an Old Chicago? Mom doesn't pay for dinner like I was secretly expecting, so we each pay $25 even, including tip. We don't have sales tax in Montana, so that's why so many of my purchases are almost exact change. $25