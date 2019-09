"...So, it's the night of our honeymoon. DH has left to go get a bottle of Champagne for us (the legal drinking age in my country is 18, but everyone starts drinking at a younger age and there was no way I wasn't going to enjoy a glass of bubbly on my wedding night). While he's out, I decide that I'm going to get into a cute little lingerie set that I'd bought especially for the night because, hello, it was my wedding night and I wanted to look smokin' while getting it on with my hot hubby. I'm in the bathroom getting done up when I hear the door to the hotel room open. Thinking that it was my husband returning, I decide to waltz out and surprise him in my risqué little number. Except it wasn't my husband returning. It was my MIL."My first reaction was to scream, because 1. What the fuck was she doing here? 2. How did she get into my hotel room (because she paid for the room and her name was on the booking, she got a key from front desk) and 3. I was practically naked. I race to grab my robe, which is on the bed, and cover myself up. She laughed and reassured me, 'It's nothing I haven't seen before.' Um, okay? But it's something that I DON'T WANT YOU TO SEE. ALSO, WHY THE FUCK ARE YOU HERE? So, I ask her, 'What are you doing here?'"This is when she decides to tell me that her and FIL decided to treat themselves to a holiday and are in the hotel room next door. What. The. Fuck. Finally, my husband gets his ass back to the hotel room and, upon seeing his mother, asks what the fuck is going on. She tells him what she told me. She then continues, telling us that her and FIL had just gotten into a very heated argument and she didn't feel safe going back to the hotel room so she wants to spend the night in ours. She promises she won't bother us. This whole scenario is a fucking hot mess."Tristan tells her that she needs to leave our hotel room, that this is wrong on so many levels. That she wasn't going to be in our hotel room on our wedding night. MIL's reply? 'HOW DARE YOU. I PAID FOR THIS ROOM. IT'S ONLY FOR TONIGHT, FIL WILL COOL DOWN AND I'LL BE OUT TOMORROW. IF YOU DON'T LET ME STAY YOU CAN BOTH GET THE FUCK OUT.'"We can't afford to honeymoon anywhere else. We have no home to go back to, because we were currently in the moving process and my mother and sisters were so graciously moving all our furniture in while we were on our honeymoon, so that we'd have a furnished love nest to return to. So, DH felt like he really had no choice but to let her stay. I was so angry I could have killed them both then and there."MIL then proceeds to say that I can sleep on the couch and she'll share the bed with DH. WHAT. THE. FUCK. This is where I drew the line and told her that there was no fucking way that she'd be sharing a bed with MY HUSBAND on MY WEDDING NIGHT. After making a snide comment to DH for him to 'teach his child bride some manners,' she reluctantly agreed to sleep on the couch, which was about two meters from our bed. I spent half the night locked in the bathroom, crying, and the other half sleeping stiffly next to my husband. With his mother on the couch two meters away. On my wedding night."The next morning, when we woke up, she was still there. I was hoping that she'd leave in the morning before I woke up, but no. Her face was the first thing I saw the first morning I woke up as a married woman. Little did I know, this would set the tone for the first year of my marriage. She had ordered us room service for breakfast and sat down at the dining table with us to eat. I was livid. While we're eating breakfast, she makes a comment about how quiet we were last night. 'Didn't consummate the marriage?' No, you stupid fucking rat. We didn't consummate the marriage. BECAUSE YOU WERE SLEEPING ON THE COUCH TWO METERS AWAY. THE ENTIRE NIGHT. I have a bit of a temper, so I get up and throw the plate of breakfast against the wall before storming out of the room..." — bettydrapers