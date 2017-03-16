Being a meal prep pro is one of our top cooking #goals. But, making time on a Sunday to get ready for the week ahead isn't always manageable. And sometimes we inevitably find ourselves in a meal prep pickle, which is when we turn right back to our usual food-ordering ways.
That's where the most underrated cooking gadget of all time comes in. Yes, we're talking about the freezer. Instead of cooking meals just for the week, what if we could plan further in advance for two weeks from now or even a whole month ahead of time?! It might sound overwhelming, but it's actually easy to pull off when you make your very own freezer meals. All you have to do is cook some big-batch freezer-friendly dishes, let them cool, and freeze them in individual containers. Then when you're ready to eat, just put one of the containers in the fridge the night before (to give it time to defrost) or zap it in a microwaveable dish.
Ahead, find four large format recipes that are all perfect for the freezer. If you make them all at once, you'll have enough food to feed yourself at least a month's worth of lunches and dinners. Or, make them separately as backup for when you're having a particularly busy week. Either way, you might just end up swearing off store-bought frozen meals for the foreseeable future.