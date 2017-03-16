That's where the most underrated cooking gadget of all time comes in. Yes, we're talking about the freezer. Instead of cooking meals just for the week, what if we could plan further in advance for two weeks from now or even a whole month ahead of time?! It might sound overwhelming, but it's actually easy to pull off when you make your very own freezer meals. All you have to do is cook some big-batch freezer-friendly dishes, let them cool, and freeze them in individual containers. Then when you're ready to eat, just put one of the containers in the fridge the night before (to give it time to defrost) or zap it in a microwaveable dish.