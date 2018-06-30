Life is full of firsts: first lost tooth, first adult relationship, first job, first time losing your sunglasses and then realizing they were on your head the whole time, etc. But for the most part, very few "firsts" require as much preparation as moving into your first real home. Whether you finally ditched your roommate or leveled up and bought a place, chances are you could use a little guidance on getting through this new experience without all the stress.
Not to worry — to help you get started, we've curated a list of move-in essentials from Target's minimalist Made By Design collection. The line (which just dropped, btw) has a clean, simple aesthetic and is super functional, making it ideal for nearly everyone (it also doesn't hurt that nearly every item is priced under $30). Ahead, eight R29-editor-approved picks that will make your new place feel like home.