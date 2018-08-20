Every once in a while, we take a look around our homes and realize they've lost that edge that makes them uniquely us: our wall paint is dull and chipping, our kitchen accessories are a mismatched collection from past roommates, and our duvet is the same one we've had since college. But instead of selling everything and starting from square one, there's a much easier way to add a dash of personality: statement-making pieces with eye-catching patterns and vivid colors.