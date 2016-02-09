Everybody knows "Trix are for kids," but technically so are a lot of other things we grownups like — Harry Potter, beanbag chairs, and subsisting on a diet of French fries and ice cream while Instagramming kale. (Well, the latter may be the adultified version of pushing broccoli off your plate, but still.)
With this in mind, we rounded up some of our favorite kids' room decor items from around the internet to present them shamelessly to you here. Yes, these picks are for kids — but you're the one with money to burn and an undying love for polka dots, so go get 'em.
