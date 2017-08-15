In our opinion, Reese Witherspoon and her lasting brand of lovable charm can literally do no wrong. We'll watch her in just about anything, but when you throw in Nancy Meyers' humor and a bevy of handsome young dudes, you know we'll be there. If you're L.A.-based and also happen to share our affinity for the aforementioned delights, you're invited to attend an exclusive screening of Home Again on August 24 at the beautiful Millwick space.
Join us at 6:30 p.m. for refreshments before we settle in to watch the film. Stick around afterward, and you'll also gain access to our elegant after-party complete with delicious signature cocktails, locally sourced snacks, and even cast appearances. Just RSVP here to reserve your spot. Can't make it? Don't stress. Home Again hits theaters nationally on September 8.
