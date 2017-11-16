Story from Food & Drinks

6 Cocktail Recipes You Need This Holiday Season

R29 Brand Experiences
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Illustrated by Tristan Offit.
The holiday season means your schedule is about to be packed with parties — and if you’re throwing one yourself (or have been peer pressured into helping your friend throw one), chances are you’ll need to think about booze. This year, instead of going for the requisite wine and beer, why not get creative and make a speciality cocktail that will really get everyone in the spirit?
The best news is, we did the hard work for you and created six delicious drink recipes inspired by your favorite holiday foods — from sweet-potato casserole to rugelach accompanied by Dacor’s perfectly made Cocktail Ice™. Yes, we even made honey-glazed ham work as a cocktail. Happy drinking!
Please drink responsibly.
Related Stories
The Royal Family's Gingerbread Cookie Recipe

More from Food & Drinks

R29 Original Series