Friendsgiving comes but once a year (or, if you're lucky to be a part of multiple squads, twice). So when the occasion finally rolls around, we're primed to pull out all the stops. Which means: We're not messing around with our food and drink offerings. To prove this point, we teamed up with American Express' Blue Cash Preferred Card to whip up three creative, never-been-done recipes — from savory "pumpkin pie" bites to chocolate-dipped fortune cookies to cotton-candy mocktails. We know what we're thankful for this year.
Chocolate-Dipped Fortune Cookies
Ingredients
Colorful dipping chocolate
Fortune cookies
Sprinkles
Bakery twine
Personalized note tags
Colorful dipping chocolate
Fortune cookies
Sprinkles
Bakery twine
Personalized note tags
Advertisement
Instructions
1. Melt dipping chocolate according to package instructions.
2. Dip fortune cookies into melted chocolate and then into sprinkles.
3. Allow to dry.
4. Use bakery twine to tie a personalized note onto each cookie.
1. Melt dipping chocolate according to package instructions.
2. Dip fortune cookies into melted chocolate and then into sprinkles.
3. Allow to dry.
4. Use bakery twine to tie a personalized note onto each cookie.
Savory Pumpkin-Pie Bites
Ingredients
Cheddar-cheese block
Triangle-shaped crackers
Zip-top bag
Whipped cream cheese
Cheddar-cheese block
Triangle-shaped crackers
Zip-top bag
Whipped cream cheese
Instructions
1. Slice cheese into triangles, slightly smaller than the crackers.
2. Cut half of the crackers into two pieces.
3. Fill zip-top bag with cream cheese.
4. Pipe a dot of cream cheese in the center each full-size cracker, and top each one with a slice of cheese.
5. Pipe cream cheese on one side of each cheese wedge, and apply the larger cracker halves to mimic pie crusts.
6. Pipe a clean line on top of each “pie” to imitate whipped cream.
7. Place 6 finished pumpkin-pie bites on a plate in the shape of a pie.
1. Slice cheese into triangles, slightly smaller than the crackers.
2. Cut half of the crackers into two pieces.
3. Fill zip-top bag with cream cheese.
4. Pipe a dot of cream cheese in the center each full-size cracker, and top each one with a slice of cheese.
5. Pipe cream cheese on one side of each cheese wedge, and apply the larger cracker halves to mimic pie crusts.
6. Pipe a clean line on top of each “pie” to imitate whipped cream.
7. Place 6 finished pumpkin-pie bites on a plate in the shape of a pie.
Cotton-Candy-Surprise Mocktail
Ingredients
Cotton candy
Cranberries
Cranberry juice
Ginger ale
Seltzer
Cotton candy
Cranberries
Cranberry juice
Ginger ale
Seltzer
Instructions
1. Take a puff of cotton candy and fold 6–8 cranberries inside.
2. Place folded cotton candy into an empty cocktail glass.
3. Mix together cranberry juice, ginger ale, and seltzer in a pitcher.
4. Pour liquids into the cocktail glass, and watch as the cotton candy dissolves and the cranberries rise to the top.
1. Take a puff of cotton candy and fold 6–8 cranberries inside.
2. Place folded cotton candy into an empty cocktail glass.
3. Mix together cranberry juice, ginger ale, and seltzer in a pitcher.
4. Pour liquids into the cocktail glass, and watch as the cotton candy dissolves and the cranberries rise to the top.
Advertisement