If you’re hosting a holiday meal this year, chances are you’ve already thought about the entrees, the drinks, and maybe even a fancy pie that you can obsess over for days only to have it fall apart when you try cutting a slice. But before you pat yourself on the back for all your valiant domestic efforts, here’s a bit of bad news: You’re undoubtedly forgetting some very crucial things.
The upside? We’ve got you covered with this last-minute holiday dinner checklist, filled with everything you’re definitely forgetting — from non-boring alternatives for your meat-free friends to extra bottles of Chloe Wine. Get shopping ASAP, and look forward to a stress-free holiday (maybe — we can’t guarantee your guests will be on good behavior).