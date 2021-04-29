Maybe you've been plotting your spring style debut since deep winter. Or maybe, like us, you've been waiting for a sartorial lightning bolt to strike before building out your SS21 aesthetic.
For those still seeking inspiration, H&M's latest launch provides a welcome jolt with its minimalist mood and sustainable construction, which, together, make it all too easy to imagine swaggering about in eggshell-colored co-ords. And with fabrics like organic linen, recycled cotton, and Agraloop™ BioFibre™, an innovative new material derived from agricultural waste, we'll be walking even taller in our roomy ecru separates. (FYI, 65% of the materials the brand uses in its clothing are now organic, recycled, or made from other sustainably sourced materials.)
Ahead, see our top picks from the ultra-crisp collection, now available online and in stores.
