How To Hide Ugly Wires Using A Tic Tac Container

Cords, cables, and wires are the bane of every neat freak’s existence. No matter what we do, we just can’t seem to keep them in check. Well, the folks over at One Crazy House have a video that may have just changed our clutter-hating lives forever.
It's pretty straightforward, and so, so simple — we don’t know how we didn’t think of this hack sooner. The organizing experts show us how to neatly wrap wires using an oversized Tic Tac container. You begin by emptying out the candy, then drill four holes (two smaller and two larger) on each side of the top. You then roll up and place USB wires inside, bringing the tops of wires through the drilled holes, so they are easy to access and use. And that's it — it's pretty genius! Take a look at the video and get ready to ditch those ugly wires. Finally.
