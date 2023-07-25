An Exclusive Sitewide Sale On An R29-Editor-Favorite Skin-Care Brand

Super Sale Alert: Get 15% off sitewide at Herbivore Botanicals with our promo code R29HERBIVORE, now through July 31.
This oil for combination, oily, or blemish-prone skin is named after Lapis Lazuli, a stone used for self-confidence and harmony. The Lapis Blue oil's star ingredient is Azulene, which helps soothe irritated skin and reduce redness. I'm a huge fan of this oil. I use it in the morning when I need some extra glow and skin-deep relaxation. It doesn't leave your face sticky or way too oily, either!
This pH-balanced cleanser creates a balanced fresh, clean feel with just the right amount of hydration. Its featured ingredient is Tremella mushroom can hold up to 500 times its weight in water and be more effective than hyaluronic acid.
Herbivore's newest product launch, Milky Way, is an exfoliating acid serum that features 10% AHA + 3% PHA (for that chemical exfoliation), wild oat (which soothes and protects the skin's moisture barrier), ceramides, and hyaluronic acid (which leaves you hydrated and glowy).
This serum is a naturally derived, retinol alternative that promises to smooth fine lines, hydrate, and balance skin's texture. Perfect for those with sensitive skin, the serum is made from babchi extract — from the Ayurvedic Babchi plant, which is responsible for the product's main promise of smoothing signs of aging — and polyhydroxy acid — an antioxidant and gentle exfoliator that enhances hydration absorption.
For tired, puffy, and dark under eyes, Herbivore's Super Nova eye cream is the way to go. The cream features Vitamin C, turmeric, and caffeine as its star ingredients to leave your eyes de-puffed, bright, and hydrated.
Named after the water-bearing air sign, the Aquarius cream is a non-comedogenic, lightweight moisturizer that includes blue tansy oil (from the Lapis Blue Tansy Oil) and willow bark BHA (a natural salicylic acid alternative) that will leave your skin balanced and oh so soft.
