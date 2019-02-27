12 p.m. — We decide to go on a walk since it's so nice out and end up wandering around Regent's Park. At some point we get hot chocolate (with marshmallows!) and then sit on the benches lounging in the sun. We end up touching on the topic of A.'s parents and their divorce, and his opening up makes me a lot more comfortable discussing my own parents' divorce. I'm pretty open in general as a person, but I'm very aware that we're progressing past "not just hooking up territory," and opening up on my end feels like embracing that head on. I think I like him a lot, but I've become so good at detaching the physical from the emotional that the emotional intimacy on top of physical intimacy is honestly a big hurdle for me. Thankfully, he doesn't push too much, and we just enjoy people watching in the park for a bit.