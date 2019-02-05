It’s winter. You’ve whittled your social circle down to the few friends who like you enough to come to your apartment, your skin is peeling off in sheets, and you’re beginning to believe that the weird sound your radiator emits is actually a comprehensible language. These are dark times, to say the least.
Fortunately, all that time spent indoors means you finally have the opportunity to do that thing you said you’d do at the start of the new year: cook! 'Tis the season for making hearty, restorative dishes that will (almost) make up for your apartment’s inconsistent heating. That’s why we joined forces with FreshDirect and chef Natasha Feldman of Nosh with Tash to craft five delicious, revitalizing recipes you can easily tackle at home — each of which is tailored to one of your most pressing cold-weather ailments, be it dry skin, fatigue, or a lack of vitamin D. Click ahead to find out how to make them yourself, then go forth and brave the remainder of hibernation season.