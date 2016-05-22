We are in the midst of strawberry season, and you should take full advantage of that. Shape has rounded up eight healthy and delicious recipes with strawberries in the starring role.
Stiffness and soreness, be gone. These are the 10 best stretches for better flexibility, whether your back is bothering you or your hamstrings feel tight.
This six-minute video from Dagmara Lometti of Barry's Bootcamp is full of moves that will strengthen and tone your lower body. Get ready for a high-intensity — but quick — workout.
Sure, most of the time, all you need after a workout is a cold bottle of water. But if you're more of an endurance athlete, or if you've been out in the sun for a few hours, you probably need something to replenish your electrolytes, too. These five foods are packed with just that, making them perfect for a post-marathon-training snack.
And finally, do you reach for your coffee right after waking up? Are you getting enough "good" bacteria? Making a few simple changes to your daily routine can have a major (postive!) impact on your health.
