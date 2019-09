Pinterest’s Top Healthy Casseroles Are Easy Meal Goals

More often than not, we find ourselves shutting down the idea of casseroles as a desirable, or even healthy, meal option. That may be directly correlated with the fact that the only recipe we can think of really is a mushy green bean one from Grandma's cookbook (blegh). But what actually constitutes as a casserole? According to Merriam-Webster , it's any "dish in which food may be baked and served." And when we think of it that way, the possibilities become a little less bland and a little more tempting (in fact, we've already come up with a few of our own ). Casseroles can be savory, sweet, or even inspired by pretty much any cuisine — so the options span way past your run-of-the-mill veggie varieties. And thanks to Pinterest, we've rounded up ten of the top pinned recipes out there! So you can bake up an easy AND delectable one-dish meal whenever you want.