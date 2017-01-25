Pinterest’s Top Healthy Casseroles Are Easy Meal Goals

More often than not, we find ourselves shutting down the idea of casseroles as a desirable, or even healthy, meal option. That may be directly correlated with the fact that the only recipe we can think of really is a mushy green bean one from Grandma's cookbook (blegh). But what actually constitutes as a casserole? According to Merriam-Webster, it's any "dish in which food may be baked and served." And when we think of it that way, the possibilities become a little less bland and a little more tempting (in fact, we've already come up with a few of our own). Casseroles can be savory, sweet, or even inspired by pretty much any cuisine — so the options span way past your run-of-the-mill veggie varieties. And thanks to Pinterest, we've rounded up ten of the top pinned recipes out there! So you can bake up an easy AND delectable one-dish meal whenever you want.
Make this baked oatmeal casserole on a Sunday for weeklong breakfast bliss. 2. School Night Casserole
Let's all start referring to our weekdays as "school nights" — and also start making this casserole on repeat. 3. Mexican Casserole
Quinoa adds a nice layer of fluffy texture to this cheesy chicken casserole. 5. Healthy Black Bean Casserole
This baked chicken casserole is full of tomato, basil, and cheesy goodness.
7. Cauliflower Casserole
Cauliflower gives this casserole a creamy rice quality sans any actual grains. 8. Spinach & Artichoke Pasta Casserole
Bake up this tortellini recipe for a seriously savory one-dish situation. 10. Green Chili & Chicken Lasagna
Green chiles add a layer of zesty flavor to this cheesy chicken casserole.
