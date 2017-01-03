4 Healthy 1-Dish Dinners To Help With Your Resolution To Cook More

So, you promised yourself that 2017 would be all about spending more time in the kitchen. But, after a weekend of hangover-induced Seamless orders, it's a few days into January and that resolution hasn't even been close to implemented. Trust us, we're with you there. Whose idea was it to start the new year on a Sunday, anyway?
Luckily, we've got just the thing for a last-minute motivational jumpstart. And it's called a dump dinner. Yes, a dump dinner. That term might sound less than appetizing, but a dump dinner is just another take on a one-pot wonder, except even easier because it's exactly what it sounds like. You just dump the ingredients together, throw your pan in the oven, watch some TV while you wait, and before you know it, you've got a home-cooked meal on the table.
The following four recipes are all baked, healthy casseroles that take 10 minutes or less to prep. Plus, each makes 6-8 servings so you can treat your roommates and still have leftovers to bring for lunch. If only we could remember to floss after dinner, we'd be two for two on resolutions this week.