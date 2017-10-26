Have you noticed a certain phenomenon going down at your local grocery store? Is the time you spend in each aisle getting longer with every visit? It may have something to do with the fact that mastering labels on food packages isn't as cut and dry as it once was. Sure, we can decipher basic nutritional information, but if a sticker pops up espousing "non-GMO" this and "grass-fed" that, what's the takeaway?