The cheat code to a chic outfit on your laziest days could be a cute necklace or a killer handbag, but our new favorite way to dress up even the most basic ensemble is a head wrap. Even if you legit only have five minutes to get out of the door (with no time to refresh your curls), this look screams "I am a put together human being," despite the fact that your morning was rushed and hectic. Watch the video above to see our layered take on the wrap, using two scarves.