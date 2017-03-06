When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, refresh, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
The cheat code to a chic outfit on your laziest days could be a cute necklace or a killer handbag, but our new favorite way to dress up even the most basic ensemble is a head wrap. Even if you legit only have five minutes to get out of the door (with no time to refresh your curls), this look screams "I am a put together human being," despite the fact that your morning was rushed and hectic. Watch the video above to see our layered take on the wrap, using two scarves.
Step 1: Starting from the back of the head, wrap the first scarf around your head.
Step 2: Tuck in your ends to create a shape similar to a turban.
Step 3: Take the second scarf and repeat the same process, layering it on top of the first wrap. Tuck in your ends to secure.
