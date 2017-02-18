This Chic Head Wrap Has A Party In The Back

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Breaking news: It's Friday. I repeat: It. Is. Friday. Why bother with a fussy braid-out or a hun when you could be focusing on more important things, like leaving the office at 5 p.m. sharp or making tomorrow's brunch reservation? (Priorities, people.) That's why this head wrap is heaven-sent. Not only is it ridiculously simple to achieve, but the bow in the back ensures that all eyes remain on you all weekend. Take a look at the video above, then follow the steps below to create one of your own.
Step 1: Wrap a long, rectangular-shaped scarf around your head.
Step 2: Secure a knot in the back, just like you'd tie a shoelace.
Step 3: With the excess ends of the fabric, assemble a bow and stretch the material to your desired shape.
Step 4: Tuck the ends into your knot and get to your regularly scheduled weekend plans.
