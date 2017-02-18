This Chic Head Wrap Has A Party In The Back

Breaking news: It's Friday. I repeat: It. Is. Friday. Why bother with a fussy braid-out or a hun when you could be focusing on more important things, like leaving the office at 5 p.m. sharp or making tomorrow's brunch reservation? (Priorities, people.) That's why this head wrap is heaven-sent. Not only is it ridiculously simple to achieve, but the bow in the back ensures that all eyes remain on you all weekend. Take a look at the video above, then follow the steps below to create one of your own.