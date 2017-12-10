Harlem's long, storied history has many chapters: from its humble beginnings as a Dutch village in the 1600s to the epicenter of Black culture in the United States in the mid 20th century, to the urban decline and rebirth of the past 30 years, the neighborhood has remained a vibrant and visible part of New York.
No where is Harlem's heritage more evident than in its food. From restaurants that serve up classic soul food to visitors from around the world to cuisine that represents Harlem's most recent immigrants from West Africa, Harlem's rich history can literally be tasted — including Harlem's little-known past as a predominately Jewish neighborhood, and even some reminders of the original Dutch village.
If you haven't explored all this dynamic neighborhood has to over, consider making like one of Harlem's most famous residents, Duke Ellington, and take the A train to Harlem.