Even if we don’t get a summer break anymore (enjoy it while you can, kids), summers are still all about relaxation — and there is no piece of furniture that is better for relaxing in than a hammock. In the words of Jim Gaffigan, hammocks are giant nets for lazy people.
Of course, there’s only one problem: Hammocks, while great for naps, are not great on the go. Enter trailer hitch hammock chairs.
While they can’t go everywhere with you, they can go anywhere you have a trailer hitch. According to the online listing, these hammocks are great for “tailgating, camping, fishing, or anywhere else your vehicle can go.”
In other words, at any moment, mere steps from your car, you can be suspended in the air and enjoying the summer weather with a drink in hand. The whole operation retails for $279, which isn’t exactly cheap, but remember: your feet get suspended from their own mini hammock, too. Priceless.
If you’re looking for something even more portable, you can try out this (maybe slightly NSFW?) sofa.
